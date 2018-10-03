South Africa

Zuma fired me in less than five minutes‚ Nhlanhla Nene tells state capture inquiry

By Ranjeni Munusamy - 03 October 2018 - 16:39
In this file image, former President Jacob Zuma can seen in the background during the swearing in ceremony of Des van Rooyen as then finance minister Judge Sisi Khampepe replacing Nhlanhla Nene on December 10 2015.
In this file image, former President Jacob Zuma can seen in the background during the swearing in ceremony of Des van Rooyen as then finance minister Judge Sisi Khampepe replacing Nhlanhla Nene on December 10 2015.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was fired by then-president Jacob Zuma in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes.

Nene made the revelation in a statement to the Zondo commission on state capture on Wednesday.

He said on December 9 2015‚ the day cabinet approved the nuclear deal‚ he was called to a meeting with the president. Zuma asked if he remembered that there had been discussions about the establishment of an African Regional Centre of the Brics bank.


Zuma told him in Zulu: “[We] discussed this matter with the top-6 and we agreed that we should put you there."

“I asked when this decision was to take effect and he informed me that he would be making an announcement ‘shortly’‚" said Nene.

“I thanked the president for having provided me the opportunity to serve the country as minister of finance. We shook hands and I left. The entire meeting lasted two or three minutes‚” said Nene.

READ MORE:

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Zuma fired me because I refused to toe the line - Nene

“I believe that I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects."
News
14 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Yes‚ I met with the Guptas‚ but was not offered anything - Nene

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was not requested to do anything to benefit the Guptas‚ nor was he offered any inducement by the family.
News
13 hours ago

IN FULL | Nhlanhla Nene's statement to the state capture inquiry

Nhlanhla Nene revealed that he was fired by former President Jacob Zuma for his refusal to approve the nuclear deal.
News
9 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Nene backs Jonas’s testimony on Gupta job offer

“Who are they to offer you the job of Minister?”
News
14 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Nhlanhla Nene contradicts himself at state capture inquiry
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
X