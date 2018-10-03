Zuma fired me in less than five minutes‚ Nhlanhla Nene tells state capture inquiry

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was fired by then-president Jacob Zuma in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes.

Nene made the revelation in a statement to the Zondo commission on state capture on Wednesday.

He said on December 9 2015‚ the day cabinet approved the nuclear deal‚ he was called to a meeting with the president. Zuma asked if he remembered that there had been discussions about the establishment of an African Regional Centre of the Brics bank.