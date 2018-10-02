EFF threatens to release Nene's 'darkest secrets' should he not resign

The EFF has threatened to release the "dealings and dark secrets that compromise" finance minister Nhlanhla Nene if he does not resign tomorrow.

This comes after reports that Nene is expected to share details of his several meetings with the Guptas at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

It was reported that Nene held meetings with the Gupta family during his first term as the minister of finance and when he was still the deputy, a time when he was also the chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The EFF has accused Nene of bridging parliamentary rules for failing to respond to a letter they wrote to him in May regarding his "relationship with the Guptas".

"What Nhlanhla Nene developments reveal is that throughout his tenure as deputy minister of finance and chairperson of the PIC, Nhlanhla Nene was captured by the Guptas and worked for them. He negotiated business deals for them and bullied those who sought money from the PIC to submit to the demands of the Guptas," said the EFF in a statement.