Former president Jacob Zuma believed there were “spies” and “apartheid agents” in the National Treasury‚ finance minister Nhlanhla Nene told the Zondo commission on Wednesday morning.

In much-anticipated evidence as the first serving member of cabinet to testify at the state capture inquiry‚ Nene told how Zuma once confronted him with the allegation in front of a Malaysian official.

Nene said in mid-2015‚ he was summoned by Zuma to an urgent meeting.

“On arrival‚ I found President Zuma with a senior Malaysian official from Engen/Petronas who I did not know. He explained that South Africa needed to own a refinery and that Petronas was prepared to sell its refinery to PetroSA. Further and most importantly‚ President Zuma stated that PetroSA would need a guarantee to be able to raise the funds and‚ as Minister of Finance‚ I would have to approve the guarantee‚” Nene said in his statement to the commission.