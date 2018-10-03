Former president Jacob Zuma scolded finance minister Nhlanhla Nene at a Brics summit in Russia for not concluding the financial arrangements of the nuclear deal.

Testifying at the Zondo commission into state capture‚ Nene said that at a Brics meeting in Ufa‚ Russia‚ in July 2015‚ Zuma told him that he wanted the nuclear documents finalised before he met with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“Mr Zuma criticised me for not finalising the financial aspects of the proposed nuclear deal with Russia. Mr Zuma said he was not happy that I was not doing what I was supposed to have done a long time ago so that he could have something to present when he meets President Putin for their one-on-one meeting‚” Nene said.

“I told President Zuma in the meeting that I could not sign the letter without having first interrogated the financial and fiscal implications and proposed funding model.”