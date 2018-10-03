South Africa

IN FULL | Nhlanhla Nene's statement to the state capture inquiry

By SowetanLIVE - 03 October 2018 - 15:46
Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture that is chaired by the deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture that is chaired by the deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene revealed that he was fired by former President Jacob Zuma for his refusal to approve the nuclear deal as well as an SAA strategy.

Nene was unceremoniously removed from his position as finance minister in December 2015 and was replaced by Des van Rooyen. A decision which has been said to have eaten R500-billion out of the South African economy.

Nene appeared before the state capture commission of inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond on Wednesday where he shared his views about the events leading up to his removal.

“I believe that I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects. In hindsight‚ it seems that those projects may have benefited the Gupta family and other close associates of the President‚” Nene said in his statement to the commission sitting in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday.

Nene also said that he met with the Gupta family several times at both their house in Saxonwold and their offices in Midrand but they did not ask him to do anything that would benefit.

Read Nene's full statement below

Minister Nene's Stateme... by on Scribd

