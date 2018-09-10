ANC leaders sing different hymns on 'plot to oust Cyril' allegations

A "secret" meeting between former president Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and ousted North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, has renewed tensions within the ruling party.

While Luthuli House last night issued a strong statement rubbishing a Sunday Times report that the three - and others - held a meeting to pilot president Cyril Ramaphosa's removal, ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu called on the party to investigate the claims.

The Sunday Times had reported that Zuma held a meeting with Magashule, Mahumapelo, ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba, and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, at the Maharani Hotel in Durban on Thursday.

The meeting was said to be about a strategy to "challenge the outcome of last year's ANC national conference" which saw Ramaphosa elected ANC president.