Plot to unseat Cyril a threat to the revolution - Blade Nzimande

He said the plot was part of a fightback campaign against people opposed to state capture.

"The plot is actually directed at the working class, the poor and against all South Africans who want to try and rescue this country from some of the darkest forces who are trying to steal it.

"We even pointed out as the SACP where we think this fightback is coming from. We are therefore not surprised at all about talks now of political plots‚" said Nzimande.

His address came a day after Ramaphosa took a swipe at ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the same conference over his alleged involvement in the plot.

The Sunday Times revealed two weeks ago that Magashule‚ together with former president Jacob Zuma‚ former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Women's League secretary Meokgo Matuba were party to meetings plotting to remove the president.

Without mentioning him by name‚ Nzimande further slammed Zuma for his arguments against state capture.

After the SACP publicly called for Zuma to resign last year, the former president warned them not to "provoke" him as he had dirt on them. However, Nzimande was unscathed.

"We want to say we are not going to be intimidated about what we say. We are convinced as the SACP that we were on the eve of becoming a mafia state," Nzimande told Cosatu delegates to a round of applause.

Turning to the term radical economic transformation, which the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma camp used as its campaign slogan heading to the elective conference, Nzimande said this was a coy to loot state resources.

"One of the most dangerous things is to wait [for] a fightback campaign against protecting our state in the name of radical economic transformation. We must reject that. We must give context to what we think by radical economic transformation, not as a short hand to defend the corporate capture of the state."

Dlamini-Zuma lost the presidential race to Ramaphosa in a bruising two-way horse race.

The Cosatu congress, which ends on Thursday, elected Mike Shingange of National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union as its first deputy president; and Louise Chipe of South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union was chosen as second deputy president. Bheki Ntshalintshali and Solly Phetoe retained their positions as general secretary and deputy general secretary, respectively, and Freda Oosthuysen was re-elected treasurer.