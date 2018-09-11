Supra had separate meeting with Zuma says Magashule

He said that although he did not clear the meeting with the ANC leadership, he has “confided” the details of it to them and they accepted his reasons – which he would not share – for the meeting.

“No. National officials of the ANC did not know that I will be meeting with president Jacob Zuma. I’m just saying, in our meeting of officials yesterday, I briefed them about that meeting with president Jacob Zuma because I’ve been going throughout the country, I’ve been meeting leaders, I’ve never reported to anybody. That is my work as secretary-general of the ANC.”

Ramaphosa was sworn in as president after Zuma was strong-armed into resigning following pressure from opposition parties and pressure groups.

It was said at the time that the move for Zuma to resign, which was said to have been facilitated by Ramaphosa, resulted in a breakdown of the relationship among the elected ANC top six who include Ramaphosa, Magashule, Jessie Duarte, Paul Mashatile, Gwede Mantashe and David Mabuza.