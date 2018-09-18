MPs visit communities to tackle xenophobia.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will discuss and educate members of the public against violence targeted at foreign nationals, chairperson Thandi Modise said on Monday night.

Modise said during the parliamentary body's preliminary visits of the Taking Parliament to the People programme they would seek to address issues of migration. During the visits they will listen to issues raised by members of the public, adding that they had chosen to address the topic in Gauteng as the province has the highest inter-provincial migration in the country.

"One of the responsibilities of parliament is public participation which means we are forced to come down and hear what the people have to say. We are forced to take the inputs that come out of the general populace to the NCOP and the National Assembly. The constitution also says we must do public participation," she said.