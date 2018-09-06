The ANC’s elections head‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ has asked the community of White City‚ Soweto‚ why they looted foreign-owned shops while claiming that they were selling expired and fake goods.

Mbalula visited the community on Thursday after a protest led to a violent looting spree in the area last week‚ which claimed two lives and resulted in injuries.

The protest was seemingly over allegations that foreign-owned shops were selling so-called fake foods‚ as well as food which had expired. But Mbalula said that looting a shop where such goods were allegedly sold didn’t make sense.

“You cant loot a shop where you claim people are selling expired or fake goods‚ because you are looting poison‚” he said.