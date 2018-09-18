Meetings were 'not hostile' - Gwede Mantashe denies pressurising banks

ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe has denied that the party tried to pressure banks to re-open Gupta accounts.

Mantashe, who was ANC secretary-general in 2016 when Luthuli House met several banking executives to enquire about their decision to shut down the controversial family's accounts, said the gatherings were "not hostile" and were merely for fact-finding.

Standard Bank's former head of compliance Ian Sinton told the state capture commission on Monday that senior executives at the bank were summoned to Luthuli House after the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane were given notice that their accounts were to be terminated.

But Mantashe and the ANC insist that there was nothing unbecoming about the meeting. Luthuli House last night even released a letter written to it by Standard Bank's chief executive Sim Tshabalala, thanking the party for the meeting.