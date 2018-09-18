South Africa

Meetings were 'not hostile' - Gwede Mantashe denies pressurising banks

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 18 September 2018 - 10:56
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe.
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe has denied that the party tried to pressure banks to re-open Gupta accounts.

Mantashe, who was ANC secretary-general in 2016 when Luthuli House met several banking executives to enquire about their decision to shut down the controversial family's accounts, said the gatherings were "not hostile" and were merely for fact-finding.

Standard Bank's former head of compliance Ian Sinton told the state capture commission on Monday that senior executives at the bank were summoned to Luthuli House after the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane were given notice that their accounts were to be terminated.

But Mantashe and the ANC insist that there was nothing unbecoming about the meeting. Luthuli House last night even released a letter written to it by Standard Bank's chief executive Sim Tshabalala, thanking the party for the meeting.

STATE CAPTURE DIARY: Inside the meetings to try to strong-arm Standard Bank to reopen Gupta accounts

The meetings were called to try to persuade the bank to reverse its decision to close Gupta-linked bank accounts in 2016.
News
20 hours ago

In the letter Tshabalala wrote: "On behalf of Standard Bank I thank you and your colleagues for our cordial and constructive meeting at Luthuli House on 21 April 2016..."

Tshabalala goes on to summarise discussions of the meeting, stating that "you made it clear that the meeting was requested by the ANC not for the purpose of discussing Standard Bank's relationship with any particular customer(s)..."

Mantashe noted that the letter was different from the submission the bank made to the inquiry on Monday.

"The hostility that was captured in their submission today is different to the letter they sent after the meeting.

"I don't think the bank's submission to the inquiry is fair, I think it's influenced by the environment around the inquiry today," Mantashe said.

He said the ANC had met Standard Bank and several other financial institutions - with the exception of FNB - and that the meetings were never hostile.

READ MORE:

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Banks summoned by ANC to explain decision to close Gupta account

Standard Bank's head of compliance Ian Sinton says one of the banking group's chief executives was summoned to Luthuli House to explain the group's ...
News
1 day ago

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: How Mosebenzi Zwane, Manyi zoomed in on Standard Bank

Standard Bank was summoned to Parliament’s inter-ministerial committee‚ chaired by former minister and state capture-implicated Mosebenzi Zwane.
News
23 hours ago

'It was the first time I saw my boss really angry' - Standard Bank official on ANC's 'white monopoly' allegation

A senior Standard Bank official has claimed the bank’s CEO was “called to Luthuli House” to explain to the ANC why it had closed Gupta accounts.
News
23 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: What was media businessman Mzwanele Manyi doing at bank meeting?

Senior Standard Bank officials queried why Mzwanele Manyi was attending a meeting about the bank shutting down their accounts.
News
22 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
X