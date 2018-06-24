Goalie ‘stole’ my child - Cops rescue woman from pastor's house

A Gauteng mother has accused former Moroka Swallows and Nigeria goalkeeper- turned pastor Idah Peterside of stealing her daughter and keeping her at his Kempton Park home against her will.

Suzan Mabelane claims that her 21-year-old daughter started acting strangely since joining Peterside's Christ Ambassador Church last December.

What broke the camel's back was when the young woman dropped out of her third year studies at Ekurhuleni West TVET college.

Peterside, according to Mabelane, accused her and her mother of witchcraft, claiming they tried to introduce the girl to witchcraft practices, an allegation which they both denied.

So intense was the battle between the two that it took police over five months to resolve the dispute between them, with both parties claiming her.

