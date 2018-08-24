Mother City a mean mama who refuses to acknowledge her melanin-rich kids

Every time I return from a visit to Cape Town, I detect a change in me: in my spirit, in my physical being and in my mental state.

My disdain for the city is informed by a number of factors, none of which relates to the fact that my in-laws are proud Capetonians.

The race question is one of the things that p*** me off about the visdorpie. You go to a restaurant, and you get assigned a waitress who happens to be white.

From the moment you sit down, she treats you like a beggar who shouldn't be there in the first place. When you don't tip her at the end of the ordeal, you're only reinforcing the stereotype: darkies don't tip.

You go to a clothing shop, the white assistant rushes to you, and says: "How may I help you?" You reassure them that you just want to browse, perhaps something might tickle your fancy.