Hesitance by state feeds xenophobia

Yet another sad episode of random attacks on shops owned by immigrants took place in our townships yesterday.

By the time of going to press, two people had lost their lives while a couple of shops belonging to Pakistanis and Somalians were looted in parts of Soweto.

Although an attempted robbery gone wrong seems to have sparked the violence, it quickly threatened to become yet another shameful chapter in our country's history of xenophobia.

Reports so far suggest that the attack on tuck-shops came about as a result of a community anger following the killing of a young man suspected of having tried to rob a stall owned by an immigrant.

Soon the anger turned to community fury over "fake goods" and "poisonous" food and beverages that are allegedly sold to the poor in townships by the immigrant shopkeepers.

Violence is not a solution to any problem and those who broke the law yesterday have to be brought to book.