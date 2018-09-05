A Cape Town tax practitioner has been jailed for five years for defrauding the South African Revenue Service of more than R690‚000.

According to the prosecutor‚ advocate Lunga Ntshokoma of the specialised tax unit‚ Bantam swindled the taxman over a year while working for a reputable chartered accounting firm.

He pocketed more than R41‚000 – the amount that could be traced to his wife’s bank account.

Ntshokoma said‚ unbeknown to his employer‚ Bantam‚ from Mitchells Plain‚ recruited 28 taxpayers around Cape Town and claimed fraudulent tax returns on their behalf. He registered them through e-filing and claimed business losses‚ medical expenses and deductions for retirement annuity fund contributions.

In some instances‚ he inflated medical expenses for medicines purchased over the counter. Some of the tax returns dated as far back as 2003.

“When Sars asked for supporting documentations‚ he generated fictitious financial statements and submitted them to Sars as proof that the taxpayers had businesses‚” said Ntshokoma.

“On the strength of the information‚ Sars paid refunds to the taxpayers to which they were not entitled. For each refund [Bantam] was paid a percentage. Some of the money was paid into his wife’s bank account and some paid in cash.”