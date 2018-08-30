VAT hike 'avoidable'

The contentious increase in VAT would not have been necessary if the SA Revenue Service (Sars) met its revenue targets.

This was revealed on Wednesday by senior Treasury officials at the commission of inquiry into governance at the tax agency.

The commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, has heard how a far-reaching restructuring at Sars under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane had neutralised key units at the tax agency that impacted on the organisation's ability to collect revenue.

The Treasury also revealed that while Sars missed its targets, bonuses to officials increased by 41% in a single year.

The VAT increase of 1%, the first since 1993, was necessary to put government finances on a more sustainable path and to fund free higher education, which former president Jacob Zuma announced in December.

The Nugent inquiry is looking into the reasons behind the R50bn hole in revenue collection, among other things. A presentation by the Treasury showed that from 2014, there has been a consistent increase in revenue shortfalls, peaking in 2017/18 at R49bn.

It said tax revenue collections have been significantly bellow projected forecasts over the past four years, "with the latest shortfall sitting at R49bn. The extent of the shortfalls have a significant impact on debt trajectory and the ability of government to meet its public expenditure commitments."