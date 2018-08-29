Sunday World stands by its story: Hawks pounce on Bonang as SARS zooms in on taxes

Sunday World rejects assertions that have been circulated that our recent story titled "Hawks pounce on Bonang as SARS zooms in on taxes" is fake.

We stand by the report and the comment by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane, who firmly confirmed the matter to us.

A fraud docket with a case number that Sunday World has seen has been registered at the Johannesburg Central Station against Bonang Dorothy Matheba.

Sunday World relied on our triple sourcing method to test these allegations and two court officials quoted in our article confirmed the case to us.

Another source, a police officer from the intelligence unit, collaborated that a case of fraud was being investigated by the Commercial Crime Investigations Unit and was indeed registered at the Johannesburg Central Station. Sunday World has evidence of these details as confirmation.

Further to our facts being questioned, Mjonondwane clarified the statement from the NPA.

"In our file we have a case that was registered against Bonang Matheba at the Johannesburg Central Station. The docket was brought to us and we have not yet decided on it at this stage, pending further investigations," she said.

Mjonondwane indicates clearly in our article that the matter exists.

While we respect Matheba's right to seek any recourse available to her, any matter of her intended lawsuit will be ventilated in the appropriate forum.

She is also free to challenge through the correct channels any other issue she has regarding our reportage.

Mapula Nkosi is the editor of Sunday World.