NUM, Numsa finally sign wage deal with Eskom

Eskom is expected to make R10 000 once-off payments to workers on Friday after the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) signed a salary increase agreement.

The agreement, which took more than three months to negotiate, was signed on Wednesday evening. Sowetan has learnt that Eskom has also given the unions an assurance that although action will be taken against some of the employees who embarked on industrial action there will be no dismissals.

This comes after the state-owned power utility argued that the protest action earlier this month had led to power system constraints and the implementation of load shedding.

The salary increase agreement, which was agreed on more than two weeks ago, could not be signed as the two unions first wanted an assurance that their members would not be fired.