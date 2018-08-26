Eight suspects arrested after Bonteheuwel taxi shooting.

Eight suspects have been arrested by the Western Cape Flying Squad after a taxi-related shooting incident in the Bonteheuwel/Bishop Lavis area on Saturday in which one person was shot.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said that Bishop Lavis police had responded to a complaint about a shooting incident on the corner of Jakkals Vlei and Jakes Gerwel Drive‚ Bonteheuwel Bishop Lavis‚ at about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

“On the scene members found a 40-year-old man shot and wounded who was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Initially an attempted murder case was registered for investigation‚” Van Wyk said.

“According to reports taxi operators from two different association were about to meet prospective new members close to the intersection of Jakkals Vlei Avenue and Jakes Gerwel Drive.