Eight suspects arrested after Bonteheuwel taxi shooting
Eight suspects have been arrested by the Western Cape Flying Squad after a taxi-related shooting incident in the Bonteheuwel/Bishop Lavis area on Saturday in which one person was shot.
The victim later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said that Bishop Lavis police had responded to a complaint about a shooting incident on the corner of Jakkals Vlei and Jakes Gerwel Drive‚ Bonteheuwel Bishop Lavis‚ at about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
“On the scene members found a 40-year-old man shot and wounded who was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Initially an attempted murder case was registered for investigation‚” Van Wyk said.
“According to reports taxi operators from two different association were about to meet prospective new members close to the intersection of Jakkals Vlei Avenue and Jakes Gerwel Drive.
“While they were standing outside their vehicles a marked taxi association vehicle stopped and shots were fired. The victim was part of the group.
“After this incident the suspects jumped into their vehicle and drove back towards the N2 freeway‚” Van Wyk said.
He added that shortly thereafter‚ members attached to the to Western Cape Flying Squad had pulled over a white minibus and found eight suspects in the vehicle with a 9mm pistol.
“The suspects were arrested and are currently being questioned as part of the investigation. It later emerged the victim succumbed in hospital due to injuries sustained. The attempted murder case will now be changed to murder. The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court.”