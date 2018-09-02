Matter of facts over Bonang tax fraud

Sunday World reported last week that TV darling Bonang Matheba was under investigation for tax-related fraud.

Matheba, however, has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against the newspaper. She is demanding R10m.

Sunday World editor Mapula Nkosi said the paper stands by its story and will defend the legal action in court.

"We stand by the report and the comment by the National Prosecuting Authority South Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane, who firmly confirmed the matter to us.

"A fraud docket with a case number Sunday World has seen has been registered at the Johannesburg Central police station against Bonang Dorothy Matheba.

"Sunday World relied on our triple-sourcing method to test these allegations and two court officials quoted in our article confirmed the case to us.