Matter of facts over Bonang tax fraud
Sunday World reported last week that TV darling Bonang Matheba was under investigation for tax-related fraud.
Matheba, however, has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against the newspaper. She is demanding R10m.
Sunday World editor Mapula Nkosi said the paper stands by its story and will defend the legal action in court.
"We stand by the report and the comment by the National Prosecuting Authority South Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane, who firmly confirmed the matter to us.
"A fraud docket with a case number Sunday World has seen has been registered at the Johannesburg Central police station against Bonang Dorothy Matheba.
"Sunday World relied on our triple-sourcing method to test these allegations and two court officials quoted in our article confirmed the case to us.
"Another source, a police officer from the intelligence unit, corroborated that a case of fraud is being investigated by the Commercial Crime Investigations Unit and was indeed registered at the Johannesburg Central station. Sunday World has evidence of these details as confirmation."
According to police records seen by Sunday World, Matheba's case of fraud was registered in April. "The complainant stated that Bonang Dorothy Matheba failed to submit personal income tax (PTY) returns for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017. The business of Bonang Dorothy Matheba, being Dorothy Matheba Entertainment, also failed to submit corporate income tax returns for tax years ended 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017," read the police documents.
Nkosi said Sunday World may, however, have misstated the facts around Matheba's presence in court on August 22.
"From the available evidence, it appears that while she presented herself in the court building on that day, she did not appear in open court since her matter was not placed on the court roll.
"This does not, however, detract from the accuracy of the remaining allegations against her and the pending investigation against her for fraud relating to her taxes.
"In keeping with our obligations under the Press Code, we would like to apologise for the impression the story might have created that Bonang appeared in open court," said Nkosi.