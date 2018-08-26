Hawks pounce on Bonang as SARS zooms in on taxes

Top radio and TV presenter Bonang Matheba was summonsed to appear in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday for tax fraud.

But Matheba only appeared in the court on Wednesday, apparently after making arrangements with officials from the Hawks.

The matter was adjourned sine dine(indefinitely) pending the outcome of further investigations.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu confirmed the case but declined to reveal the name of the suspect.

"Office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Serious Commercial Crimes Unit, received a number of complaints from SARS against high-profile business people for further investigation regarding tax return matters.

"However, we cannot at this moment confirm who the suspect is since they have not yet appeared in court or been charged. This matter is still under investigation," she said.

