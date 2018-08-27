South Africa

Malema has ‘personal vendetta’ against Zuma

By Karyn Maughan - 27 August 2018 - 07:45
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

An EFF bid to block the graft-accused former president Jacob Zuma from getting the state to foot his legal bill smacks of a personal vendetta‚ according to his lawyer.

This is why Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is trying to block continued state funding for Zuma’s corruption trial defence.

“The (EFF’s) pursuit against Mr Zuma is undoubtedly influenced by politics more than principle – if not a personal vendetta of Mr Malema‚” Zuma’s lawyer‚ Lugisani Mantsha‚ said in court papers filed on Friday.

“This is evidenced by the (EFF’s) constant pronouncements of labelling Mr Zuma a criminal and demanding that he be imprisoned.”

He adds that stopping state funding of Zuma’s defence now would “interfere with Mr Zuma’s fair trial rights”.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X