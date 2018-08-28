Khulubuse Zuma loses only son

The Zuma family is once again in mourning following the death of Khulubuse Zuma’s only child Busa Zuma.

A press statement released by the family said Busa died from liver failure at the Nkosi Albert Luthuli hospital in Durban.

He was the only child of Khulubuse Clive Zuma and "was an entrepreneur in his own right by the time of his death,” according to family spokesperson Khulekani Ntshangase.

“The family wishes to thank all those that have been with us during this trying time. We also thank members of the medical fraternity for their hard work,” read the statement.

The young man will be buried in Nkandla on Saturday. The death comes just a few weeks after the family buried former president Jacob Zuma’s son Vusi Zuma.

The ANC’s Msholozi branch has sent condolences to the family in a Facebook post. The post said: “The ANC in Msholozi Branch has heard of the sad news of passing on of Busa Zuma, who is the son of Khulubuse Zuma who is the member of Msholozi Branch.

“We therefore send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Zuma family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace Nxamalala.”

At the time of publishing we were unable to get a comment from the ANC.

This is a developing story