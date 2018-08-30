MMC for Public Safety in Johannesburg Michael Sun has condemned violent protests in White City‚ Soweto.

Three people have died after community members went on a rampage‚ looting foreign-owned shops amid allegations that they sold expired food and counterfeit items.

Sun said the violence came a day after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department was conducting Operation Buya Mthetho in the Maraisburg area to deal with shop owners selling expired products.

“We condemn the acts of violence in the strongest terms. We are deeply concerned to see levels of violence which have resulted in the loss of young lives. There can be no room for lawless within our society‚” Sun said.