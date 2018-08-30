EFF kingmaker strategy means it abdicates any duty for governance

In a dramatic turn of events at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (NMBM), the DA's Athol Trollip was ousted as mayor.

It was almost inevitable. Trollip had already survived numerous previous attempts of a vote of no confidence in him, mostly because those sittings degenerated and collapsed.

The EFF vowed early in the year that Trollip would not complete his term as mayor after it resolved to review its support of the DA following the DA's refusal to support the EFF's policy on land expropriation without compensation.

Given that the EFF has also vowed to support the ANC in its bid to remove Solly Msimanga as mayor of the Tshwane Metro, questions are being raised about the stability of coalitions and the viability of coalition politics in SA.

To use the situation we see in NMBM and Tshwane to make a point about a crisis in coalition politics may be bordering on exaggeration, but it is important to explore this to make sense of what these developments actually mean.

Coalition politics are premised on power sharing. They are a politics of cooperation and consensus where parties necessarily have to make trade-offs between pressing their differences and contradictions, and ensuring that government actually works.

The 2016 local government elections were notable for producing hung councils in some of the country's big metros.