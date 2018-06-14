Steenhuisen lodged a complaint with National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete last year requesting that the National Assembly initiate procedures to remove Mkhwebane from office. Mbete referred the matter to the justice and correctional services committee to process the complaint‚ but after much dilly-dallying the ANC complement in the committee outvoted the opposition in rejecting the call to probe Mkhwebane's fitness.

But as courts continued to find against her‚ Steenhuisen reiterated his call for her removal and the committee heard his oral submission on Wednesday.

He argued that Mkhwebane was incompetent and cited a number of court rulings where judges had found among other things that Mkhwebane had grossly over-reached her powers‚ had shown poor understanding of the law and of her own powers and in another case was found to have sacrificed her independence and impartiality.

ANC members indicated that Mkhwebane was appealing against sections of certain court rulings and suggested that the committee may have to wait for the appeal processes to be finalised.

They also‚ one after the other‚ argued that in the very same courts‚ judges had given judgments which‚ when taken on review‚ get struck off.

“Would you say they are incompetent?” asked ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana‚ who also suggested that Steenhuisen may be reacting to “an inflammatory statement” issued by Mkhwebane in which she labelled the DA's criticism of her as unpatriotic.

He asked: “Is it really a big sin; does it really mean she is changing the constitution?”

This was in reference to Mkhwebane's recommendation to Parliament to amend the constitution. She was slapped hard by the courts for overreaching on this matter. ANC MPs also suggested the fact that the public protector's remedial action could be challenged in court was evidence that the constitution and its drafters foresaw possible differences in the interpretation of the same constitution.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga had set the tone when he told Steenhuisen that there were South Africans - some of them leaders of political parties - who have accused the judiciary of judicial overreach.

“Would we hold an inquiry into the fitness or otherwise of the judges that are accused of judicial overreach?” he asked.