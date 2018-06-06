South Africa

Busisiwe Mkhwebane defends parliament no-show

By Staff reporter - 06 June 2018 - 16:37
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Wednesday that she had every intention of attending a parliamentary committee meeting to discuss‚ among other things‚ her capacity to hold office – until those plans were scuppered by a last-minute family emergency.

Mkhwebane was scheduled to appear in front of the Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee. MPs were irked at her no-show.

But in a statement‚ Mkhwebane said that the invitation to appear before the committee came on Friday‚ June 1.

“Despite the short notice‚ Adv Mkhwebane had planned to attend the committee’s meeting and travel arrangements to that effect ensued‚” her spokesman Oupa Segalwe said.

But those plans were cancelled at the last minute.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane misses scheduled meeting with MPs‚ citing 'family emergency'

Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to pitch up for a scheduled meeting with MPs on Wednesday‚ citing a “family emergency”.
News
6 hours ago

“However‚ due to the unforeseen family emergency she was forced to make a late cancellation of her intended attendance and rendered an apology to the committee. This apology was dispatched on Tuesday afternoon. Adv Mkhwebane wishes to indicate that this was the first occasion she missed the attendance of the committee meetings‚” Segalwe said.

She also addressed comments from committee members that she should have sent another official to fill in for her.

“[Mkhwebane] was of the view that the agenda items required her personal attendance. Reluctant to send a delegation of officials without executive authority‚ Adv Mkhwebane opted to humbly request the committee to defer the meeting to a later date. Thursday‚ June 21 2018 and Thursday‚ July 5 2018 were proposed as dates that the Chairperson could consider‚ kindly‚ in selecting a future date for the meeting.

“Adv Mkhwebane hereby assures all concerned about her recognition of and the respect she accords the National Assembly as the authority to which she is accountable in terms of Section 181(5) of the Constitution‚” the statement concluded.

Mkhwebane blames police‚ state security ministers for lack of protection of whistleblowers

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Sunday expressed frustration at the lack of cooperation by the ministers of police and state security.
News
24 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X