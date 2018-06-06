Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Wednesday that she had every intention of attending a parliamentary committee meeting to discuss‚ among other things‚ her capacity to hold office – until those plans were scuppered by a last-minute family emergency.

Mkhwebane was scheduled to appear in front of the Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee. MPs were irked at her no-show.

But in a statement‚ Mkhwebane said that the invitation to appear before the committee came on Friday‚ June 1.

“Despite the short notice‚ Adv Mkhwebane had planned to attend the committee’s meeting and travel arrangements to that effect ensued‚” her spokesman Oupa Segalwe said.

But those plans were cancelled at the last minute.