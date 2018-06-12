South Africa

Public Protector 'overstepped' her mandate in controversial colonial tweet finding: John Steenhuisen

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 12 June 2018 - 09:10
DA MP John Steenhuisen.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

DA MP John Steenhuisen has accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of “overstepping” her mandate in her finding that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's controversial tweet about colonialism to have violated her executive ethics code.

“She is walking back to the situation where her competence to serve will be questioned‚” Steenhuisen said on Radio 702 on Tuesday.

On Monday‚ Mkhwebane directed the speaker of the Western Cape legislature to take action to hold Zille to account within 30 days.

Zille had on July 7 2017 tweeted: “For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport‚ infrastructure‚ piped water etc.”

Mkhwebane launched the investigation after a complaint was laid by Western Cape ANC MPL K Magaxa.

