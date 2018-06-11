South Africa

Zille's 'colonialism' tweet violated executive ethics code - Public Protector

By Isaac Mahlangu - 11 June 2018 - 15:17
Helen Zille
Helen Zille

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's controversial tweet about colonialism not being "only" negative to have violated her executive ethics code.

Mkhwebane has directed the speaker of the Western Cape legislature to take action to hold Zille to account within 30 days.

"Taking into account the negative responses to the Premier's tweet, the statements were not consistent with the integrity of her office and position," Mkhwebane said in Pretoria.

Zille had on July 7th 2017 tweeted: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport, infrastructure, piped water etc."

The complaint was laid by ANC and Western Cape legislature member K Magaxa

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X