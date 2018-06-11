Zille's 'colonialism' tweet violated executive ethics code - Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's controversial tweet about colonialism not being "only" negative to have violated her executive ethics code.

Mkhwebane has directed the speaker of the Western Cape legislature to take action to hold Zille to account within 30 days.

"Taking into account the negative responses to the Premier's tweet, the statements were not consistent with the integrity of her office and position," Mkhwebane said in Pretoria.