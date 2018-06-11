Zille's 'colonialism' tweet violated executive ethics code - Public Protector
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's controversial tweet about colonialism not being "only" negative to have violated her executive ethics code.
Mkhwebane has directed the speaker of the Western Cape legislature to take action to hold Zille to account within 30 days.
"Taking into account the negative responses to the Premier's tweet, the statements were not consistent with the integrity of her office and position," Mkhwebane said in Pretoria.
Adv. Mkhwebane: The following were issues considered for investigation:— Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 11, 2018
a) Whether the Premier of the Western Cape Provincial Government, Honourable Helen Zille, allegedly made the tweets on colonialism in the media- an allegation substantiated
Zille had on July 7th 2017 tweeted: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport, infrastructure, piped water etc."
The complaint was laid by ANC and Western Cape legislature member K Magaxa