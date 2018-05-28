It should also investigate any unrelated unauthorised‚ irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The SIU was also asked to investigate the procurement of‚ or contracting of goods‚ works or services by the institutions in relation to the funeral and payments that were made in a manner that was not fair‚ competitive or conducted through the improper intervention of officials or employees of the institutions.

In December last year‚ Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report on an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds in preparations around the funeral in December 2013.

The Public Protector found that the development agency had improperly diverted R300m of public funds to use for the funeral.

The Public Protector also found that provincial treasury irregularly transferred R250 000 into the personal bank account of Premier Phumulo Masualle‚ who was MEC for provincial planning and treasury in 2013.

She also found that the municipalities incurred irregular expenditure in procuring goods for the funeral.

In her remedial action‚ the Public Protector said the national finance minister must request the president to issue a proclamation to investigate the unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) welcomed the proclamation and said it was a step in the right direction in uncovering corruption.

“Our view is that municipalities have for a long time been left to be breeding grounds for corrupt activities with no consequences for those involved while on the other hand hampering service delivery and disadvantaging citizens‚” Samwu said.