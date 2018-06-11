Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that the deputy speaker of the Limpopo legislature pay back part of a R125‚000 cellphone bill racked up on a trip to the United States in 2014.

Mkhwebane said that Lehlogonolo Masoga had abused financial resources.

"The allegation that the Deputy Speaker incurred an exorbitant or unreasonable mobile telephone bill whilst on an official trip in the USA in August 2014 is substantiated. The actual total bill incurred for the month of August was R138‚701.99 which was inclusive of subscription services‚ roaming data usage‚ international roaming services‚ domestic data usage and VAT‚" said Mkhwebane's report into the matter.

Just over R100‚000 went towards roaming data charges while he was on the trip.

"The allegation that the amount spent by the deputy speaker whilst on an official trip to the USA was exorbitant or unreasonable is substantiated‚" she said.

Mkhwebane gave Masoga 60 working days to pay back the funds.