Claims that the average Eskom employee earns R789‚000 a year 'absolute hogwash'

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola called it “absolute hogwash” and said the average employee earns R135‚000 per year.

“There is a huge gap between ordinary workers and senior managers. In 2001 there were 80 executives‚ now there are 500 and they earn a lot of money.”

Hlubi-Majola said they would not strike if the average worker earned R700‚000.

“Negotiations would not have deadlocked. This is pure‚ false propaganda and we reject it.”

Schüssler said Eskom is in “real big trouble”.

“Sacrifices will have to be made … It’s a huge‚ gigantic mess‚” he said.

He added that consumers and taxpayers cannot be the only ones who are expected to pay more or the country could be downgraded.

“Even if you don’t pay for your electricity‚ the stuff that you consume uses electricity and you will pay for that … Paraffin is extracted at a refinery that uses electricity.”