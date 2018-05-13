Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Sunday expressed frustration at the lack of cooperation by the ministers of police and state security in ensuring that protection is offered to whistleblowers in one of the investigations she is conducting in KwaZulu-Natal.

In October last year‚ Mkhwebane launched an investigation into allegations of maladministration‚ corruption and imprudent use of public funds by the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

The investigation is in connection with the appointment and payment of service providers for the refurbishment of the dilapidated Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall.

At the beginning of the investigation‚ Mkhwebane condemned the violence and killing of councillors‚ which was alleged to be linked to the project.