South Africa

Tony Leon slams Mkhwebane's 'mad' Zille tweet ruling

By Naledi Shange - 12 June 2018 - 10:29
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Helen Zille's colonialism Tweets had violated the executive ethics code.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Helen Zille's colonialism Tweets had violated the executive ethics code.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU Iphotory

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon has criticised a finding by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against Helen Zille‚ again raising questions of her understanding of her own jurisdiction.

Mkhwebane released her findings on a number of reports on Monday afternoon‚ including a ruling that action should be taken against Leon's successor‚ Zille‚ for a controversial colonialism tweet which landed her in hot water with the party’s top brass last year.

Leon took to social media‚ saying Mkhwebane had erred in her findings. “The ruling on the Zille tweet is both bad and mad in law and offends in terms of her even understanding her own jurisdiction let alone the Constitution‚” he said.

“If she now trawls Twitter for ‘persons of influence’ making ‘offensive’ comments there is no end to it but her end must be nigh.”

For more on this story‚ please visit TimesSelect

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
X