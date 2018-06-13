Bail for three women found with R1.5m
The three women who were found in possession of more than R1.5-million that was allegedly stolen from a security company were granted bail yesterday.
Ntombi Rapholo, 42, Elizabeth Rapholo, 49, were released on R5000 each and Ellen Gama, 61, was released on R3000.
They were ordered by the Germiston Magistrate's Court not to leave their homes without informing the investigating officer.
Magistrate S Isaacs said the applicants shall not leave their area of residence without informing Warrant Officer Kgoadi or every other investigator.
They would only be allowed to go to local shops in their areas in Springs and Tsakane.
Isaacs said the most important evidence given by Kgoadi was that the three did not pose any risk to the investigation.
"[They] will not intimidate witnesses or evade their trial if released on bail. The court considers that the circumstances permit their bail," she said.
The trio were arrested after huge amounts of cash were allegedly found at their homes, most of which was dug up in one of the yards.
The money was believed to have been stolen from a Fidelity cash truck by guards who were supposed to protect it.
Ntombi has been married to Mbangiseni Hendrick Rapholo, who is also a co-accused in the matter, for 26 years.
Elizabeth and her husband Matome Rapholo, also a co-accused in the matter, had been married since 1987. The two younger women run daycare centres, while Gama survives on an old-age grant.
Mbangiseni and his colleague Clement Ramonaheng Motsotsi allegedly stole R6-million from their employer, Fidelity, after they had apparently collected the money from different areas on the East Rand.
The two were arrested after they allegedly returned 13 bags of money instead of the 106 bags they had collected.
The bail application for the three male co-accused will be heard next month.