Bail for three women found with R1.5m

The three women who were found in possession of more than R1.5-million that was allegedly stolen from a security company were granted bail yesterday.

Ntombi Rapholo, 42, Elizabeth Rapholo, 49, were released on R5000 each and Ellen Gama, 61, was released on R3000.

They were ordered by the Germiston Magistrate's Court not to leave their homes without informing the investigating officer.

Magistrate S Isaacs said the applicants shall not leave their area of residence without informing Warrant Officer Kgoadi or every other investigator.

They would only be allowed to go to local shops in their areas in Springs and Tsakane.