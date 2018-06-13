The tacticians guiding African teams in Russia

Only two countries, Senegal and Tunisia, are coached by their nationals at the upcoming World Cup. Xolile Mtshazo focuses on the managers of the five African representatives.

NIGERIA - Gernot Rohr (German)



The Super Eagles coach was roped in in 2016 to qualify and lead Nigeria to the World Cup after signing a two-year deal.

Rohr, 63, is highly regarded in his home country and his profile includes working for the German Football Federation Deutsher Fubball Bund - (DFB) development programme.

He played at Bayern Munich and Girondins Bordeaux in France.

His coaching jobs include French club Nantes and Nice, Young Boys Berne in Switzerland, the Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel and the national teams of Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso before joining DFB.

Nigeria's best showing at the World Cup is reaching, but failing to go past the second round in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

They missed only one of the last seven tournaments.