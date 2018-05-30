'Heist mom' lived the high life

Screaming children in the middle of the night alerted neighbours to the Hawks' arrest of a mother and her co-accused in connection with a cash-in-transit heist.

The arrest of the 32-year-old mother of two and six men yesterday came after a cash-in-transit heist along the Matlala Road outside Polokwane in Limpopo on Monday.

The group was arrested at a house in Extension 73 near Madiba Park in Seshego.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisations said she was woken up at 2am by the screams of the children of the arrested woman.

"When I peeped through the window I saw lots of police cars and officers in bullet-proof vests jumping the wall as they surrounded the entire house. I heard a loud bang against the door as police gained entry into the house," she said.

The neighbour said the children, a girl aged six and boy aged two, had witnessed their mother being handcuffed.

"The mother was found with another man in the house who was also arrested," she said.

She said the woman only lived with her two children in the house.