Suspected heist cash found buried in hole

EMPD spokesman Clifford Shongwe said they acted on a "reliable" tip-off and discovered the piles of money hidden in a trunk that was buried next to a house.

"A couple aged 58 and 59 who were found with large sums of money led police to a trunk," Shongwe said.

He said police were also led to another property in Payneville, Springs, where two women aged 40 and 61 in possession of R37 000 and R40 000 respectively were also arrested.

"They indicated that the money belonged to someone who was in police custody and worked for a company that transported money," Shongwe said.

Last week, five men were arrested after blowing open two cash vans which were ambushed in Boksburg on the East Rand in broad daylight.

Sabric has indicated that cash vehicles were most likely to be hit on the road, with 61 such incidents reported so far.

There have also been 53 ambushes on the pavement as the cash was being moved to or from premises.