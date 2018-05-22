Police raids uncover estimated R1.5m in cash possibly linked to heists

“They [EMPD] found a couple, man and a woman, [aged] 58 and 59. Now this couple decided to say there is additional amount that is being kept in a trunk somewhere in the yard,” EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago told SowetanLIVE.

“They also alleged that the money that is there is being hidden on behalf of a person who works for SBV.”

Kgasago said that the couple also confessed that there was more money hidden in a house in Springs.

“Our guys moved to Payneville in Springs where we found two ladies, a 40-year-old and a 51-year-old, and they were arrested. We also recovered additional amounts.

“The four were arrested, the money was booked in, they were taken to Tsakane police station and the money was also taken [there],” said Kgasago.

Although Kgasago could not be drawn into whether the money was linked to recent cash-in-transit robberies, he said that more law enforcement officials, including forensics, would be brought in to investigate.

The monies recovered are said to be in the region of R1.5-million but Kgasago could not confirm the amount as he said that it was still being counted.

SBV South Africa has, however, distanced itself from photographs being shared on social media that purport to show a SBV security guard with R1.5-million in cash linked to last week’s cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

“We’re aware of a tweet that implicates a SBV employee in a recent heist. Authorities have confirmed that THIS IS NOT a SBV employee. Investigations are still under way‚” the company said in a statement.