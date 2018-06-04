South Africa

Access to explosives fanning heists - study

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 04 June 2018 - 13:38
Due to lack of control in the mines, robbers find it easy to access explosives for heists, a study says.
Due to lack of control in the mines, robbers find it easy to access explosives for heists, a study says.
Image: Gallo Images

Easy access to explosives and corruption in the police system are some of the reasons for a dramatic increase in cash-in-transit heists, a study has found.

Dr Mahlogonolo Thobane, who focuses on criminology, found that due to a lack of
control in the mining sector, robbers find it easy to access explosives for heists.

"The ramification of armed robberies is currently costing the banking and cash-in-transit industries vast amounts of money, not only in cash being stolen but also due to money being spent on fighting this crime," Thobane found.

"The expenditure of these industries on target hardening and surveillance measures is radically increasing as perpetrators become more professional and sophisticated."

Tefu Mashamaite's hijacked SUV linked to heist in Limpopo

Tefu claims car was taken in a bogus pick-up.
News
1 day ago

The 2014 study is titled The criminal career of armed robbers with specific reference to cash-in-transit robberies.

On Wednesday, the Seshego Regional Court in Limpopo jailed three mineworkers for dealing in explosives.

Captain Matimba Maluleke from the Hawks said they could not rule out a possibility of a link between the dealers and the rise in cash-in-transit heists since the crime was often operated by syndicates.

"The sentencing comes at the time when the province and the country are experiencing an upsurge in cash-in-transit heists and commercial explosives are reportedly being used in a commission of these serious crimes," Maluleke said.

Emmanuel Molokoane and Thapelo Kekana were jailed for 30 years each for dealing, supplying, possession and theft of explosives, while Peter Tselanyane got 15 years for the theft of explosives.

READ MORE:

Police corruption and easy access to explosives among reasons for spike in cash-in-transit heists‚ study finds

Easy access to explosives and corruption in the police system are some of the reasons for a dramatic increase in cash-in-transit heists‚ a study has ...
News
1 day ago

R95m recovered in botched heists in the last nine months in Gauteng

Have you ever wondered how much money is recovered in botched cash-in-transit heists or when suspects in these heists are arrested?
News
6 days ago

Suspected heist cash found buried in hole

Cash-in-transit heists have spiralled out of control, occurring at a staggering average of at least one per day.
News
11 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X