Access to explosives fanning heists - study

Easy access to explosives and corruption in the police system are some of the reasons for a dramatic increase in cash-in-transit heists, a study has found.

Dr Mahlogonolo Thobane, who focuses on criminology, found that due to a lack of

control in the mining sector, robbers find it easy to access explosives for heists.

"The ramification of armed robberies is currently costing the banking and cash-in-transit industries vast amounts of money, not only in cash being stolen but also due to money being spent on fighting this crime," Thobane found.

"The expenditure of these industries on target hardening and surveillance measures is radically increasing as perpetrators become more professional and sophisticated."