Easy access to explosives and corruption in the police system are some of the reasons for a dramatic increase in cash-in-transit heists‚ a study has found.

Dr Mahlogonolo Thobane‚ who focuses on criminology‚ found that due to a lack of control in the mining sector‚ robbers find it easy to access explosives for heists.

“The ramification of armed robberies is currently costing the banking and cash-in-transit industries vast amounts of money‚ not only in cash being stolen‚ but also due to money being spent on fighting this crime. The expenditure of these industries on target hardening and surveillance measures is radically increasing as perpetrators become more professional and sophisticated‚” Thobane found.

The 2014 study is titled “The criminal career of armed robbers with specific reference to cash-in-transit robberies”.

On Wednesday the Seshego Regional Court in Limpopo jailed mine workers for dealing in explosives.