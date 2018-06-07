Shootout leads police to cellphone tower batteries
Ten Vodacom cellphone tower batteries were recovered after a shootout with Port Elizabeth police at about 3am on Wednesday morning.
Police recovered the batteries‚ valued at about R36 000‚ after a tip-off that four men were stealing them from a tower in Nkabalaza Street‚ Kwadwesi.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that when police arrived‚ the four men attempted to speed away in a white VW Golf.
“A brief car chase ensued and the vehicle collided with a wooden lamp post. All four suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police members. Police returned fire and managed to arrest one of the fleeing suspects‚” he said.
“The other three managed to evade arrest and fled on foot. Nobody was injured during the shootout.”