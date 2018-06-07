Ten Vodacom cellphone tower batteries were recovered after a shootout with Port Elizabeth police at about 3am on Wednesday morning.

Police recovered the batteries‚ valued at about R36 000‚ after a tip-off that four men were stealing them from a tower in Nkabalaza Street‚ Kwadwesi.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that when police arrived‚ the four men attempted to speed away in a white VW Golf.