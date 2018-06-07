Pic of The Day

Beyoncé shows off the twins‚ but the hive wants so much more

By Kyle Zeeman - 07 June 2018 - 10:35
Beyonce and Jay Z.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé finally gave the world what they wanted when she showed off never before seen snaps of her twins Sir and Rumi this week.

Bey‚ who is more private than the VVIP section at Taboo‚ flashed a couple of pics of her babies during the opening night of her On The Run Tour with hubby Jay-Z. 

Beyoncé famously shared a regal snap of herself holding the twins after their birth‚ but she hid their faces from view during the shoot.

While those at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff‚ Wales were apparently not given the code for the WiFi‚ the Twitter streets were filled with footage and snaps from the concert. And they were stanning HARD!

But‚ Bey‚ now that we've got to "see the twins"‚ fans have a few more requests‚ including a full presentation on what happened in the elevator and a replacement for Jay. They don't mind holding...

What really went down in THAT elevator? The couple may have arrived in a open elevator but the disciples won't be happy until they get a full HD‚ surround sound‚ 3D version of what happened during the fight in the elevator almost four years ago.

 When we dropping an album? The people want new music‚ Bey! They can't be distracted with side shows. Do better‚ boo. 

 When you replacing Jay‚ though? Jay is sooo On The Run 1‚ tweeps suggested he was raggy roadkill.

 Maybe a Destiny's Child reunion tour?

