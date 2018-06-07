Beyoncé shows off the twins‚ but the hive wants so much more
Beyoncé finally gave the world what they wanted when she showed off never before seen snaps of her twins Sir and Rumi this week.
Bey‚ who is more private than the VVIP section at Taboo‚ flashed a couple of pics of her babies during the opening night of her On The Run Tour with hubby Jay-Z.
Shots of Beyoncé, Blue, Rumi, & Sir Carter from interludes at tonight's show.#OTRII pic.twitter.com/3TL1JpuHpt— On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018
Beyoncé & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins ❤️ 💙#OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/MlPnV8lo0L— On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018
Beyoncé famously shared a regal snap of herself holding the twins after their birth‚ but she hid their faces from view during the shoot.
While those at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff‚ Wales were apparently not given the code for the WiFi‚ the Twitter streets were filled with footage and snaps from the concert. And they were stanning HARD!
I can't believe that finally Beyoncè showed the twins, and these #OTRII visuals are everything.. and MOST IMPORTANTLY THANK GOD FOR BEYONCÈ!!— OTR II 👑🐝 (@yasiru_vismini) June 6, 2018
slay mama slay 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/RNNfo1nq6n
I CANT 😫😍😍 I WANT TWINS NOW! #Beyonce #OTRII pic.twitter.com/c9q3US9Csj— BΔK eenan (@keenwill98) June 7, 2018
Me: Gonna be Productive AF today.— Randy Cook Jr. (@randy_monster21) June 6, 2018
World: #OTRII has officially kicked off. Also, here are the twins. pic.twitter.com/oH3Vkc6fWG
somebody said its OTR 1.5 ft the twins 😂😂😂😂😂😂 bruh #OTRII— Ashley Mik'al ☺️ (@_youASHy) June 6, 2018
The twins are already more iconic than any of your faves! #OTRII— 💅🏾 (@MJFinesseLoverr) June 6, 2018
But‚ Bey‚ now that we've got to "see the twins"‚ fans have a few more requests‚ including a full presentation on what happened in the elevator and a replacement for Jay. They don't mind holding...
What really went down in THAT elevator? The couple may have arrived in a open elevator but the disciples won't be happy until they get a full HD‚ surround sound‚ 3D version of what happened during the fight in the elevator almost four years ago.
😭😭😭 lordt not the elevator RT @OTRIITour: Entrance: a billion dollars on an elevator 💵👑#OTRII pic.twitter.com/6hXrMB3YjR— 🌹Sharona (@xosharona) June 6, 2018
Ok but when will we get an album from the ELEVATOR’s point of view? #OTRII— Bridget (@bgigglings) June 7, 2018
Imagine if one of the interludes of the OTR II Tour is the video of the fight in the elevator WITH AUDIO #OTRII— ♕lissy | #GIRLS 🏳️🌈 (@lizzlmynizzle) June 3, 2018
When we dropping an album? The people want new music‚ Bey! They can't be distracted with side shows. Do better‚ boo.
weak hive out here forgiving Beyoncé for not releasing any new music just because she showed her twins. #OTRII pic.twitter.com/hacNF0C9Qc— hive (@youresexsis) June 6, 2018
Beyoncé really thought showing us the twins will make us forgive her for what she's doing to us #OTRII pic.twitter.com/Iy5mdgAL1r— Madatt (@shannonmadatt96) June 6, 2018
Beyoncé said here go a picture of the twins y’all been asking for now leave me alone bout a damn album #OTRII pic.twitter.com/yGaq1unCzw— ً (@yoncesfentyy) June 6, 2018
Beyonce really SCAMMED us into buying tickets for #OTRII thinking we would get a new album,,,,,, Bitch gonna make us bop to her same show from FWT and Beychella.. Lmao the POWER she has over us 😩 pic.twitter.com/eG70NoTWRC— REPUTATION (@OctavioDelano) June 7, 2018
So beyonce really finessed y’all to pay for #OTRII with no new album or singles so basically y’all watching #OTR 1? Lol pic.twitter.com/jXXtI43MV9— Joseline Canjura (@Jo_C12) June 7, 2018
When you replacing Jay‚ though? Jay is sooo On The Run 1‚ tweeps suggested he was raggy roadkill.
Jay Z out here looking like a tired Toyota Cressida. Had its heyday but doesn’t make sense on the streets anymore. #OTRII— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) June 6, 2018
Jay-Z I love you man... But I think you gotta sit #OTRII out Dawg... Stay at home and take care of the kids!— Emotional Labour Force (@MixedByQ) April 15, 2018
We see you bruh, and you sounded tired.
You were the signal... pic.twitter.com/uuuXJUM5EN
Maybe a Destiny's Child reunion tour?
Is it too late to cancel the #OTRII tour and replace it with a Destiny’s Child reunion instead? pic.twitter.com/WETyKzHPOE— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 23, 2018
It's still not too late to replace Jay-Z for Michelle & Kelly and just make it a Destiny's Child reunion tour. #OTRII— open your heart....just like you opened your legs. (@DeeepSleeep) April 19, 2018
If there ain't no destinys child reunion for #OTRII in Cardiff weds how will I be able to recreate "Say my name" dance moves in my seat @SarahViviash!?!?— € M M 4 (@Emma_Viveash) June 3, 2018