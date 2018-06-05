R10‚000 reward up for grabs after four Cape Town school robberies
The Western Cape education minister has offered a R10‚000 reward after four armed attacked on schools.
“There is a clear indication that our schools are being targeted for specific reasons and at a certain time of the day‚” MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Tuesday.
“These criminals need to be stopped before they attack another school. That is why‚ today‚ I am issuing a reward of R10‚000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these individuals.”
Schäfer said the attacks‚ over the last three weeks‚ happened just after the school day had ended‚ with pupils and teachers still involved in after-school activities and meetings. “Educators and staff were threatened at gunpoint and were robbed of personal items. School ICT equipment was stolen and‚ in one case‚ a vehicle was hijacked on the premises‚” she said.
“I am just extremely grateful that no learner or educator has been fatally harmed during these attacks. In all four incidents‚ however‚ it has left our staff traumatised and in fear of their safety.”
She said the Western Cape Education Department had provided additional security at the schools and trauma counselling.
The four schools attacked are Ummangaliso Primary‚ Site B‚ Khayelitsha (May 16); Intshayalelo Primary‚ Lingelethu West (May 24); Lwandle Primary‚ Lingelethu West (May 29); and Vukhukhanye Primary‚ Gugulethu (May 30). Schäfer said the City of Cape Town had offered the services of its special investigations unit to probe the robberies. “We are aware that the South African Police Service is overloaded‚ and this will assist them in processing any evidence that we receive. All information will be fed to them.”
Schools had been asked to ensure that their administration blocks are in “complete lock-down”‚ with limited and controlled access to staff only‚ that all movable assets are kept in the safe when not in use‚ that the entry and departure of pupils is supervised and that governing boards urgently discuss security arrangements.