The Western Cape education minister has offered a R10‚000 reward after four armed attacked on schools.

“There is a clear indication that our schools are being targeted for specific reasons and at a certain time of the day‚” MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Tuesday.

“These criminals need to be stopped before they attack another school. That is why‚ today‚ I am issuing a reward of R10‚000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these individuals.”

Schäfer said the attacks‚ over the last three weeks‚ happened just after the school day had ended‚ with pupils and teachers still involved in after-school activities and meetings. “Educators and staff were threatened at gunpoint and were robbed of personal items. School ICT equipment was stolen and‚ in one case‚ a vehicle was hijacked on the premises‚” she said.

“I am just extremely grateful that no learner or educator has been fatally harmed during these attacks. In all four incidents‚ however‚ it has left our staff traumatised and in fear of their safety.”

She said the Western Cape Education Department had provided additional security at the schools and trauma counselling.