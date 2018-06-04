Trigger-happy player arrested - Thamsanqa Sangweni fired his gun randomly at mall

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni did not shoot much on the field of play this season but allegedly managed to shoot his way to the police cells last week Sunday.

Sangweni, 29, was busted and cuffed by security guards allegedly for shooting randomly at The Core Shopping Centre in Sunninghill, north of Joburg.

The Pirates player allegedly shot seven times with his 9mm gun before being apprehended by the guards and later handed over to police.

Sangweni, whose elder brother Siyabonga also played for Pirates before he retired, spent several hours in the slammer before being released on bail.

Sandton police spokesman Granville Meyer said: "I can confirm that a case of discharging a firearm in a municipal area was opened against the suspect.

"He was arrested on Monday, 28 May 2018 and released on police bail of R1000.

"The date of his court appearance is unknown."