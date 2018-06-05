Mob killed innocent man - Depressed man unfairly hanged

Lloyd Nkgothoe, 25, was killed in a mob justice attack after he was accused of killing a 75-year-old granny in a village near Zeerust, North West.

Now, two months after his murder, police have arrested a man they believe was behind the death of Keitumetse Nkgothoe. She was not related to Lloyd.

Keitumetse's body was found in a pool of blood at her home in Gopane on March 16.

At the time, residents said footprints at the crime scene led them to Lloyd's house.

Family members also said a pair of trousers and a pair of shoes with blood stains were found on him. The community then took Lloyd and beat him up before giving him a rope to hang himself.

Yesterday, members of his family, who said they had been living with the shame and