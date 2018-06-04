Four suspects arrested in connection with MEC Faith Mazibuko car hijacking

Police have arrested four suspects linked to the hijacking of Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts,Culture and Recreation, Faith Mazibuko.

Mazibuko's Mercedes Benz ML500 was hijacked from her bodyguard at gun point at the weekend in Johannesburg.

Police spokesman Mavela Masondo said the suspects were arrested in Eldorado Park in the early hours of this morning.

Masondo confirmed that suspects were found in possession of the hijacked vehicle, a firearm believed to belong to the bodyguard and another unlicensed fire arm.

"We are positive with the investigation thus far and we will continue to investigate the matter fully and all individuals involved will be arrested," he said.

The four men will face charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Last month City of Tshwane Mayor, Solly Msimanga was also hijacked in Midrand.

Masondo said police had not yet established a link between the two officials' hijackings.