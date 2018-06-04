Cops nab four suspects accused of hijacking MEC's car

Police have arrested four suspects who are accused of hijacking the bodyguard of Gauteng sports MEC Faith Mazibuko.

“The intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of the Mercedes Benz ML 500 that was hijacked from the protector of the Gauteng MEC for Sports‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚” police said in a statement on Monday.

“Soon after the protector was hijacked on Saturday‚ the Crime Intelligence and Police Trio Task Team were activated to track down the suspects and hijacked vehicle. Within 48 hours the hard work of the team paid off when they arrested four suspects and recovered the hijacked vehicle.” The suspects were tracked down to Eldorado Park early on Monday.