South Africa

Cops nab four suspects accused of hijacking MEC's car

By Staff reporter - 04 June 2018 - 11:32
Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚ Faith Mazibuko.
Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚ Faith Mazibuko.
Image: DANIEL BORN

Police have arrested four suspects who are accused of hijacking the bodyguard of Gauteng sports MEC Faith Mazibuko.

“The intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of the Mercedes Benz ML 500 that was hijacked from the protector of the Gauteng MEC for Sports‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚” police said in a statement on Monday.

“Soon after the protector was hijacked on Saturday‚ the Crime Intelligence and Police Trio Task Team were activated to track down the suspects and hijacked vehicle. Within 48 hours the hard work of the team paid off when they arrested four suspects and recovered the hijacked vehicle.” The suspects were tracked down to Eldorado Park early on Monday.

Gauteng MEC’s car hijacked

The bodyguard of Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚ Faith Mazibuko was hijacked on Saturday while waiting for the MEC in an ...
News
21 hours ago

“They were found in possession of the hijacked vehicle‚ a firearm believed to be the one taken from the protector and another unlicensed firearm‚” the statement said.

“The suspects will be charged with hijacking‚ kidnapping as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They will appear at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in due course.”

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X