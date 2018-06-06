South Africa

Posh girls' school reeling after man found skulking in hostel

By Prega Govender - 06 June 2018 - 07:43
Parents of pupils at a top private school for girls in Johannesburg are in shock following the arrest of a 22-year-old man who allegedly broke into a boarding house on Saturday.

Roedean School in Parktown sent a letter to parents on Monday informing them of the incident.

The school’s executive head‚ Murray Thomas‚ confirmed in a statement that no one had been physically harmed and that nothing had been stolen.

“The girls were safely in their rooms throughout the event. A single suspect‚ who was involved and detected on video‚ was apprehended and placed in police custody.”

