Police arrest 14 heist suspects in 24 hours.

The second-in-command of a syndicate committing cash-in-transit (CIT) heists and 13 suspects have been arrested in the last 24 hours.

That is what police minister Bheki Cele revealed on Wednesday during a press conference held by the National Press Club in Centurion.

Cele said the second-in-command they arrested is one of the 20 most wanted CIT criminals in the country. “South Africans are going to be safe. We are going to make them safe. Criminals have declared war and they must get ready to fight the war‚” Cele said.

“All the units are out of the barracks. All the units are on the street. We’ll be responding much quicker and much [more] decisively.”

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) said there has been an 8% increase in heists from 147 in 2017 to 159 this year.